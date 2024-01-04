Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Jan. 4:
- The Saints head into their Thursday practice preparing for their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. After practice the Saints coordinators will speak with the media and the locker room will be open as well. The videos of the interviews with the players and coaches will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed was named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Shaheed's selection as a starter at the return specialist position marks the 16th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day featuring safety Johnathan Abram. Abram had a stellar performance against the Buccaneers grabbing an interception and forcing a fumble.
- After practice, the team will release the latest Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. Catch up on Wednesday's injury report while you await the release of the latest info.
