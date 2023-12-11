Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Dec. 11

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 11:
- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 28-6 on Sunday, Dec. 10. The win moves the Saints to 6-7 and places them in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings.
- Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at around 12:30 p.m. Watch Allen's press conference live.
- Saints legend Jabari Greer was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame over the weekend. Catch up on the photos of Greer's induction and stay tuned for a recap.
- The victory gave Saints executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis his 200th regular season win as the team's head of football operations. Catch up on the coverage of Loomis' accomplishment.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the day's media availability. Catch up on DeShazier's coverage from the Panthers game.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.