Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, Nov. 2

Nov 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 2:

  1. The New Orleans Saints practice again in preparation for their Sunday game against the Chicago Bears. After practice, the locker room will be open and coordinators will be made available. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of these interviews.
  2. The Saints will release another Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT after practice. If you missed Wednesday's injury report, be sure to check it out.
  3. Another episode of the Saints Podcast releases later today featuring a Saints player. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com to see who shows up for the episode.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have another story of the day's events. While you wait for the latest, check out his previous story on the Saints offense production.
  5. The best photos of Saints fans from the week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts releases today at 9:30 a.m. Check out the best photos of the offense and the best photos of the defense if you missed it.

Photos: Punter Lou Hedley visits Hynes Parkview on Halloween

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
1 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
2 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
3 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
4 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
5 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
6 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
7 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
8 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
9 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
10 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
11 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
12 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
13 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
14 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
15 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
16 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
17 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
18 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
19 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
20 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
21 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
22 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
23 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
24 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
25 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
26 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
27 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
28 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
29 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
30 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
31 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
32 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
33 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
34 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
35 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
36 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
37 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
38 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
39 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
40 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
41 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
42 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
43 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
44 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
45 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
46 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
47 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
48 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
49 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
50 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
51 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
52 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
53 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
54 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
55 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
56 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
57 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
58 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
59 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
60 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.
61 / 61

Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 1

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Saints have Halloween off as team prepares to take on Chicago Bears on Nov. 5
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Oct. 30

Saints return home after a 38-27 victory over Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Oct. 29

Saints will play the Colts at noon on Fox
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 27

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 26

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

Saints return to practice in preparation for Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 23

Saints head into new week preparing to take on Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 20

The Saints look to rebound following 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 19

The Saints take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 pm
Advertising