Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, Nov. 2

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 2:
- The New Orleans Saints practice again in preparation for their Sunday game against the Chicago Bears. After practice, the locker room will be open and coordinators will be made available. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of these interviews.
- The Saints will release another Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT after practice. If you missed Wednesday's injury report, be sure to check it out.
- Another episode of the Saints Podcast releases later today featuring a Saints player. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com to see who shows up for the episode.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have another story of the day's events. While you wait for the latest, check out his previous story on the Saints offense production.
- The best photos of Saints fans from the week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts releases today at 9:30 a.m. Check out the best photos of the offense and the best photos of the defense if you missed it.
Saints punter Lou Hedley visited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview to run through football drills and visit with the students on Oct. 31. He was joined by Saints Legend James Allen (2002-2005) who is a physical education teacher at the school.