Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, Nov. 9

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 7 in the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 30
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 9:
- The Saints practice again Thursday as the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12 approaches. After practice, the team's coordinators will be made available to the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of the interviews.
- After practice, the team will announce another Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. Check out the injury report from Nov. 8 while you wait for the latest updates.
- The best photos of the Bears game photo galleries wrap up today with the Best of Saints Fans vs Bears photo gallery. Check out the best of the Saints offense and Saints defense if you missed them.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story from the day's events. Check out DeShazier's latest article about cornerback Paulson Adebo while you wait for his story of the day.
- The Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers of the day will be released later this evening. Catch up on the practice report from Wednesday, Nov. 8 if you missed it.