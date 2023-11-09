Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Thursday, Nov. 9

New Orleans Saints practice again ahead of game against Minnesota Vikings

Nov 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Bears | 2023 NFL Week 9

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 7 in the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 9:

  1. The Saints practice again Thursday as the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12 approaches. After practice, the team's coordinators will be made available to the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of the interviews.
  2. After practice, the team will announce another Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. Check out the injury report from Nov. 8 while you wait for the latest updates.
  3. The best photos of the Bears game photo galleries wrap up today with the Best of Saints Fans vs Bears photo gallery. Check out the best of the Saints offense and Saints defense if you missed them.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story from the day's events. Check out DeShazier's latest article about cornerback Paulson Adebo while you wait for his story of the day.
  5. The Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers of the day will be released later this evening. Catch up on the practice report from Wednesday, Nov. 8 if you missed it.

