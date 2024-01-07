Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Jan. 7

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7:
- The New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at noon at the Caesars Superdome in the regular-season finale. CBS (WWL-4) will broadcast the game. Click here for all of the ways to watch or listen to the game.
- Be sure to catch the Saints pregame show at 11 a.m. featuring an exclusive interview with Coach Dennis Allen live on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints mobile app, and social media channels.
- The team will release a full inactive list at 10:30 a.m. which can be found on NewOrleansSaints.com. Catch up on the latest roster moves the team announced Saturday if you missed it as well.
- Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
- Following the game, Erin Summers, Saints legend Scott Shanle and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show as well as show you the postgame interviews with Dennis Allen and the Saints players. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.