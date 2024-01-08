Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Jan. 8

Saints defeat Falcons, finish season 9-8

Jan 08, 2024 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 8:

  1. The Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 48-17 to finish the season 9-8. Check out a recap of the game. The game was the final game of the Saints season as what the Saints needed to happen for the Saints to make the postseason did not as the Buccaneers and Packers came away with victories, eliminating the Saints from the playoffs.
  2. Saints head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media recapping the season at 12:30 p.m. and you can watch it live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. The locker room will also be open to the media and you'll be able to watch any player interviews that happen on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Another episode of the Saints Podcast will release later in the day. Catch it when it releases.
  5. If you want to watch a replay of the game against the Falcons or replays from games around the NFL, be sure to check out NFL+.

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 18

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

