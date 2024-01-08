Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears, end New Orleans Saints playoff hopes

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 17-9 on Sunday, claiming the final NFC wild-card spot and ending the New Orleans Saints' chances of qualifying for the 2023 playoffs.

The Saints entered Sunday at 8-8 and needed to win and either have Tampa Bay lose (the Buccaneers defeated Carolina to win the NFC South) or have the Packers and Seattle Seahawks lose. The Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-17, finishing 9-8, and gave Coach Dennis Allen his first winning season as a head coach by winning four of the final five games of the season.