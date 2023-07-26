Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26.
- 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets kicks off at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 9:00AM. Stay tuned for highlights and photo coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com and social media throughout the day.
- Join us for LIVE post practice media coverage from head coach Dennis Allen and several Saints players following morning practice.
- Saints fans welcomed back a familiar face on Tuesday when the team announced they had re-signed tight end Jimmy Graham. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press All-Pro player returns to the franchise that drafted him and where he spent the first five years of his career.
- The team also announce additional roster moves as they agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner and guard Max Garcia.
- Get a breakdown of Day 1 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com.
Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day presented by Invisalign ahead of the 2023 NFL season.