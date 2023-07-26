Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jul 26, 2023 at 09:27 AM
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26.

  1. 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets kicks off at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 9:00AM. Stay tuned for highlights and photo coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com and social media throughout the day.
  2. Join us for LIVE post practice media coverage from head coach Dennis Allen and several Saints players following morning practice.
  3. Saints fans welcomed back a familiar face on Tuesday when the team announced they had re-signed tight end Jimmy Graham. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Associated Press All-Pro player returns to the franchise that drafted him and where he spent the first five years of his career.
  4. The team also announce additional roster moves as they agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner and guard Max Garcia.
  5. Get a breakdown of Day 1 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Saints Media Day 2023 | Day 2 Behind the Scenes

Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day presented by Invisalign ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
4 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
5 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
6 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 17

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
10 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
11 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
12 / 17
13 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
14 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
15 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
16 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
17 / 17

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
