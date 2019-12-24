Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Saints players are off today

Dec 24, 2019 at 10:26 AM

Photos: Game Action #1 | Saints-Titans Week 16 2019

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
1 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
2 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
4 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
5 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
6 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
7 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
9 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
10 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
11 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
12 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
13 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
14 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
15 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
16 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
17 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
18 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
19 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
20 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
21 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
22 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
23 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
24 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
25 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
26 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
27 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
28 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
29 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
30 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
31 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
32 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
33 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
34 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
35 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
36 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
37 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
38 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
39 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
40 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
41 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
42 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
43 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
44 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
45 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
46 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
47 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
48 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
49 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
50 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
51 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
52 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
53 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
54 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
55 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
56 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
57 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
58 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
59 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
60 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
61 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
62 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
63 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
64 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
65 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
66 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
67 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
68 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
69 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
70 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
71 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
72 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
73 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
74 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
75 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
76 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
77 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
78 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
79 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
80 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
81 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
82 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
83 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
84 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
85 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
86 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
87 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
88 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
89 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
90 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
91 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
92 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
93 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
94 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
95 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
96 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
97 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
98 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
99 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
100 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
101 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
102 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
103 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
104 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
105 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
106 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
107 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
108 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
109 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
110 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
111 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
112 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
113 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
114 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
115 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
116 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
117 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
118 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
119 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
120 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
121 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
122 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
123 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
124 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
125 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
126 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
127 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
128 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
129 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
130 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
131 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
132 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
133 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
134 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
135 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
136 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
137 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
138 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
139 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
140 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
141 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.
142 / 142

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Tennessee Titans in week 16 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. Watch Saints at Titans highlights | Week 16. Watch the New Orleans Saints highlights Week 16 of the 2019 season.
  2. Start your day with Saints headlines every morning! Catch Saints on 60, hosted by Caroline Gonzalez, which is available via all Amazon connected devices.
  3. Watch Michael Thomas set the single-season receptions record at Tennessee.
  4. Watch Microsoft Surface Expert Analysis where John DeShazier breaks down Michael Thomas's record setting catch that set the single season receptions record
  5. Remember to use the Saints app presented by Verizon to get player stats, highlights and all of our game coverage. Get the details on how you can download the app here.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Ways to Watch: Cardinals at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on August 28, 2020
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Preseason Week 3 vs. Cardinals

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans preseason finale against Arizona
news

New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time

Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 26

Saints return to practice Thursday
news

New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars notebook

Saints didn't have a turnover vs. Jaguars
news

Saints vs. Jaguars game recap: New Orleans holds on for 23-21 victory

Jameis Winston outshines Trevor Lawrence in matchup of No. 1 overall draft picks
news

Saints vs. Jaguars halftime update from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason

Winston-Callaway connection powers Saints to 17-3 lead
news

Saints vs. Jaguars Live Updates 2021 NFL Preseason Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Erik McCoy's growth, consistency paying dividends for New Orleans Saints offense

Saints center is the gameday program cover story
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Receiver Kevin White can take another step forward for Saints against Jacksonville
Advertising