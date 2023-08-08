Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 8.
- The Saints have a day off today as the team advances toward its first preseason game Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox8/Gray TV. For broadcast options go to NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Coach Dennis Allen stated in his press conference Aug. 7 that he intends to play his starters at times for the first preseason matchup. Senior writer John DeShazier wrote more about what Allen wants to see out of his players in the first matchup.
- The Saints will be back in practice in shells Wednesday, Aug. 9 as the team prepares for the game. Get a breakdown of the action from that practice that night with our Practice Report with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini at 7:30 p.m., available on Yurview. Also catch up on the action from Aug. 7 if you missed it.
- If you are joining us for our final open practice Thursday, Aug. 10, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- With the upcoming preseason action being the first game with some of the Caesars Superdome's new enhancements completed, fans will get to experience some of the new features for the first time. Saints President Dennis Lauscha did a question and answer with senior writer John DeShazier on some of the new changes fans will experience.
