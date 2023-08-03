Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 3

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2.
- If you are joining us this weekend for open practices, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- The Saints announced roster moves Aug. 2. Mickey Loomis announced the club has signed guard Tommy Kraemer, added guard Chuck Filiaga off of waivers, waived tackle Scott Lashley and placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on injured reserve.
- Former Saints fullback Zach Line and National NFL writer for The Athletic Mike Jones joined the Saints Podcast to discuss training camp. Line also discussed his transition to coaching high school football for the Oxford Wildcats at his alma mater.
- Running back Kendre Miller expressed his excitement at getting to flex his pass-catching skills he believes were underutilized in college. Senior writer John DeShazier wrote about the third-round draft pick's acclimation joining the Saints in training camp.
- Team reporter Erin Summers had an exclusive one-on-one with center/guard Erik McCoy which covered several topics. McCoy said both sides of the ball are making plays during training camp. "I'm excited for what we can be," McCoy said.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 2.