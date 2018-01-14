Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 14

- The New Orleans Saints will play at the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff game at 3:40 p.m. on Fox. The winner will play at the Phildelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.
- John DeShazier and a Saints legend will preview Sunday's game in the Saints Pregame Report presented by Dixie Beer. You can watch it here.
- The inactives for the game will be released around 2:10 p.m. The Saints have already ruled out wide receiver Brandon Coleman.
- Check out John DeShazier's keys to a Saints victory.
- Earlier this week JD interviewed ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, who is the uncle to Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Watch the video.