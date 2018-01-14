Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 14

Fox will broadcast Saints-Vikings game at 3:40 p.m.

Jan 14, 2018 at 01:44 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will play at the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff game at 3:40 p.m. on Fox. The winner will play at the Phildelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.
  1. John DeShazier and a Saints legend will preview Sunday's game in the Saints Pregame Report presented by Dixie Beer. You can watch it here.
  1. The inactives for the game will be released around 2:10 p.m. The Saints have already ruled out wide receiver Brandon Coleman.
  1. Check out John DeShazier's keys to a Saints victory.
  1. Earlier this week JD interviewed ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, who is the uncle to Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Watch the video.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers vs. Saints Week 12 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints & San Francisco 49ers have an long regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs 49ers | 2022 NFL Week 12

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers on November 27, 2022

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Wednesday, Nov. 23

Saints practice Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Tuesday, Nov. 22

Saints recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

news

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 Sunday, improving to 4-7 on the year

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Monday, Nov. 21

Saints use Monday to recap Sunday's win over Los Angeles Rams.

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints notch their 400th regular season victory as a franchise

news

Andy Dalton bounces back, Carl Granderson steps up for New Orleans Saints against Rams

Kaden Elliss has at least a sack in third consecutive game

news

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints end two-game losing streak as Andy Dalton throws three touchdown passes

news

New Orleans Saints hit several high notes in each phase to take down Rams on Sunday

Offense didn't commit turnover, defense produced four sacks, special teams added two field goals

news

Replay of Live Updates for Rams at Saints - November 20, 2022 - NFL Week 11

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 11 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Sunday, Nov. 20

Saints will play host to the Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome

Advertising