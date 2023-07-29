Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, July 29

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, July 28.
Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, July 29.
- It's the NFL's Back Together Weekend and Day 4 of the 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets. NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints social media channels will provide photo and video coverage of all the festivities. If you missed anything from the first three days of training camp, you can view photos and highlights on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The New Orleans Saints locked down a core piece of the special teams unit by signing Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension. The seven-year NFL veteran will continue with the franchise where he's locked down the long snapper position since the 2017 season.
- With the coaching staff looking for to see "who's going to be that guy to line up on the the other side of Cameron Jordan," as Dennis Allen said July 27 to the media, defensive end Payton Turner could play an important role this season. Senior writer Jon DeShazier wrote about the opportunity before the former first-round pick as he heads into his third season.
- Get a breakdown of Day 4 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 3 if you missed it. Graffagnini will also provide his camp observations for Day 4 and you can catch up with his keys observations from Day 3.
- Over the weekend, NFL+ and NFL Network will bring fans Training Camp coverage from around the league. Former 10-year NFL quarterback David Carr, brother to New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, will be reporting from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday.