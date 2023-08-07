Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 7.
- Day 11 of New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023 presented by Rouses Markets. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com and our social media channels for coverage of the day's events or get caught up on all the coverage you missed on photos and videos from training camp. Also catch our live post-practice interviews. To check out the content on the go, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
- Senior writer John DeShazier has been covering training camp for NewOrleansSaints.com. On Aug. 6, DeShazier covered the ongoing kicking competition between kickers Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe. DeShazier will have ongoing coverage of training camp so stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The New Orleans Saints announced a new roster move. The team announced that they have placed running back Eno Benjamin on injured reserve and signed wide reciever Jontre Kirklin.
- If you are joining us for our final open practice on Thursday Aug. 10, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- Get a breakdown of Day 11 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 10 if you missed it.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6.