Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 4

Aug 04, 2023 at 09:07 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Caesars Superdome through the years

As the New Orleans Saints continue the transformations on the Caesars Superdome for the 2024 NFL season, we take a look back at the building's history through the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Louisiana's $129.5 million Super Dome is taking shape in New Orleans, November 30, 1972. The 72, 000-seat facility is slated for completion in the fall of 1974. The center crown of the stadium is currently under construction at center. (AP Photo)
1 / 25

Louisiana's $129.5 million Super Dome is taking shape in New Orleans, November 30, 1972. The 72, 000-seat facility is slated for completion in the fall of 1974. The center crown of the stadium is currently under construction at center. (AP Photo)

2006 AP
The exterior of the Superdome in New Orleans, La., is seen in 1978. (AP Photo)
2 / 25

The exterior of the Superdome in New Orleans, La., is seen in 1978. (AP Photo)

Anonymous/AP1978
A view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of Super Bowl XV when the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27 - 10 on January 25, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The yellow ribbon recognized the release of American soldiers in Iran. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
3 / 25

A view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of Super Bowl XV when the Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27 - 10 on January 25, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The yellow ribbon recognized the release of American soldiers in Iran. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
An exterior view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints and Tulane University, in New Orleans, La. in 1983. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
4 / 25

An exterior view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints and Tulane University, in New Orleans, La. in 1983. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
General view of the exterior facade of the New Orleans Louisiana Superdome which stands ready for NFL Super Bowl XX between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on January 26, 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game 46-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
5 / 25

General view of the exterior facade of the New Orleans Louisiana Superdome which stands ready for NFL Super Bowl XX between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on January 26, 1986 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game 46-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/2011 Paul Spinelli
Aerial view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in 1990. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
6 / 25

Aerial view of the Louisiana Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in 1990. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Late afternoon traffic passes the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Monday Dec. 30, 1996. The Superdome hosts Super Bowl on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
7 / 25

Late afternoon traffic passes the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans Monday Dec. 30, 1996. The Superdome hosts Super Bowl on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

DAVE MARTIN/1996 AP
The Louisiana Superdome is lit in red, white, and blue as the city of New Orleans makes preparations for Super Bowl XXXVI on Friday, Feb. 1, 2002. The St. Louis Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
8 / 25

The Louisiana Superdome is lit in red, white, and blue as the city of New Orleans makes preparations for Super Bowl XXXVI on Friday, Feb. 1, 2002. The St. Louis Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

DAVE MARTIN
A soldier stands guard outside the Louisiana Superdome as part of the security surrounding Super Bowl XXXVI, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2002 in New Orleans. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Feb 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 25

A soldier stands guard outside the Louisiana Superdome as part of the security surrounding Super Bowl XXXVI, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2002 in New Orleans. The St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Feb 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2002 AP
The 41st Mardi Gras Marathon celebration was held at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday Feb. 5, 2006, in New Orleans. This is the first event held at the Superdome since housing 30,000 refugees for a week after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, LA. The net proceeds from the event will be donated to the "Back to the Big Easy" fund for local charities in New Orleans to help with the city's recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
10 / 25

The 41st Mardi Gras Marathon celebration was held at the Louisiana Superdome Sunday Feb. 5, 2006, in New Orleans. This is the first event held at the Superdome since housing 30,000 refugees for a week after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, LA. The net proceeds from the event will be donated to the "Back to the Big Easy" fund for local charities in New Orleans to help with the city's recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

MARY ANN CHASTAIN/AP2006
The newly re-opened Louisiana Superdome is pictured in New Orleans, in this Sept. 25, 2006, file photo. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni/FILE)
11 / 25

The newly re-opened Louisiana Superdome is pictured in New Orleans, in this Sept. 25, 2006, file photo. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni/FILE)

JUDI BOTTONI/AP2006
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)
12 / 25

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Rob Carr/2008 AP
Workers install new signage on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, formerly know as the Louisiana Superdome, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011. Tomorrow Mercedes-Benz Superdome officials will publicly unveil the facility's newly-installed dynamic exterior LED lighting system, which will give the Superdome a new night time look. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 25

Workers install new signage on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, formerly know as the Louisiana Superdome, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2011. Tomorrow Mercedes-Benz Superdome officials will publicly unveil the facility's newly-installed dynamic exterior LED lighting system, which will give the Superdome a new night time look. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/AP2011
A general view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Vince Lombardi Trophy can be seen displayed in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
14 / 25

A general view of the exterior of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Vince Lombardi Trophy can be seen displayed in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Scott Boehm
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, the Superdome, where the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Feb. 3, is seen at sunset in New Orleans. The Superdome has outlasted seven other domed stadiums from the AstroTurf era that have come and gone, even surviving Hurricane Katrina that forced the Saints to play elsewhere in 2005. The spaceship-like building, which opened in 1975, has hosted seven Super Bowls. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
15 / 25

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, the Superdome, where the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Feb. 3, is seen at sunset in New Orleans. The Superdome has outlasted seven other domed stadiums from the AstroTurf era that have come and gone, even surviving Hurricane Katrina that forced the Saints to play elsewhere in 2005. The spaceship-like building, which opened in 1975, has hosted seven Super Bowls. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 9, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. San Francisco won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
16 / 25

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 9, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. San Francisco won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to a week 17 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans. Carolina won 33-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 25

A general view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is seen prior to a week 17 NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 in New Orleans. Carolina won 33-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, flies over downtown New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as a salute to the health care front line responders working to help the sick during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
18 / 25

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, flies over downtown New Orleans and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as a salute to the health care front line responders working to help the sick during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
19 / 25

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
20 / 25

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Exterior photo of Caesars Superdome
21 / 25

Exterior photo of Caesars Superdome

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Exterior photo of Caesars Superdome
22 / 25

Exterior photo of Caesars Superdome

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome Renovations
23 / 25
The Sturgeon Moon, the last Supermoon until August of 2023, rises over the Caesars Superdome and behind the Steve Gleason "Rebirth" statue on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
24 / 25

The Sturgeon Moon, the last Supermoon until August of 2023, rises over the Caesars Superdome and behind the Steve Gleason "Rebirth" statue on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a skyline view of the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks display from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
25 / 25

Get a skyline view of the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks display from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2.

  1. The New Orleans Saints announced a two-year contract extension with defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿. The 12 year veteran extends his contract with the only team he's ever played for.
  2. New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha sat down with senior writer John DeShazier for an interview about the upgrades done to the Caesars Superdome. "I'm biased. I certainly will defend, and prove to you, that we have the best building in the National Football League," Lauscha said.
  3. If you are joining us today or the rest of this weekend for open practices, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
  4. The field is getting prepared for the Saints home preseason action against the Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 13. NewOrleansSaints.com has a video of the new turf being installed.
  5. Get a breakdown of Day 8 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 9:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 7 if you missed it.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 3

The Saints have the day off before hosting three straight open practices on the weekend
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2

Third day in a row in pads as Day 7 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 1

A second day in a row in pads promises physicality on Day 6 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, July 31

The full pads are finally coming out at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, July 29

Back Together Weekend showcases fun fan events at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 28

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 27

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 16

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 15

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Advertising