Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 4

As the New Orleans Saints continue the transformations on the Caesars Superdome for the 2024 NFL season, we take a look back at the building's history through the years.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2.
- The New Orleans Saints announced a two-year contract extension with defensive end Cameron Jordan. The 12 year veteran extends his contract with the only team he's ever played for.
- New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha sat down with senior writer John DeShazier for an interview about the upgrades done to the Caesars Superdome. "I'm biased. I certainly will defend, and prove to you, that we have the best building in the National Football League," Lauscha said.
- If you are joining us today or the rest of this weekend for open practices, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- The field is getting prepared for the Saints home preseason action against the Kansas City Chiefs, Aug. 13. NewOrleansSaints.com has a video of the new turf being installed.
- Get a breakdown of Day 8 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 9:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 7 if you missed it.