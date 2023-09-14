Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 14

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, 2023.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 14:
- The Saints take the field open to the media again today. Quarterback Derek Carr will also speak to the media live at 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Our best of photo coverage from the New Orleans Saints clash against the Tennessee Titans continues with the best photos of the Saints fans coming out at noon.
- The Saints made a number of roster moves Sept. 13 including adding to players to the active roster and signing four players to the practice squad. The full details can be viewed on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Download the Saints App to keep up with all the coverage throughout the week leading up to the Carolina Panthers game on Monday Night Football. Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the days practice on the Saints App and NewOrleansSaints.com.
- A new viewing option available to Saints fans this season is NFL+. Get access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, game replays and more.