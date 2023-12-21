Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 21

Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football

Dec 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Dec. 21:

  1. The Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Saints fans can watch on Amazon Prime or broadcast locally on WDSU. Check out the rest of the broadcast info or for info on the radio call in our Ways to Watch.
  2. Be sure to catch the Saints pregame show featuring an exclusive interview with head coach Dennis Allen live on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints mobile app, and social media channels.
  3. The team will release a full inactive list at 5:45 p.m. which can be found on NewOrleansSaints.com. Catch up on the Wednesday injury report if you missed it as well.
  4. Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
  5. Following the game, Erin Summers, Saints legend Scott Shanle and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show as well as show you the postgame interviews with Dennis Allen and the Saints players. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.

Photos: Saints host holiday party at Ronald McDonald House Charities

The New Orleans Saints visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities to host a holiday party on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Saints center Erik McCoy, offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, and long snapper Zach Wood were there to celebrate with the attendees.

New Orleans Saints
Photos: Saints, Barefoot Wine host Sip and Score at Swamp Room

The New Orleans Saints teamed up with Barefoot Wine to host a Sip and Score media panel on Wednesday, December 21. The event was emceed by Saints team reporter Erin Summers, and the other panelists included Madeline Adams, Kendall Duncan, and Ross Jackson.

New Orleans Saints
