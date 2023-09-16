Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 16

Saints heading into weekend with practice as team approaches Monday Night Football bout with Carolina Panthers

Sep 16, 2023 at 09:17 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 16:

  1. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of head coach Dennis Allen's media availability at 1:45 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of open locker room after practice.
  2. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story from the day's practices on NewOrleansSaints.com. DeShazier's last story covered cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿'s debut in the slot.
  3. The Saints will have an updated injury report later in the day. The injury report from Friday, Sept. 15 can be viewed on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. The game against the Panthers will be the 51st time the Saints have played on Monday Night Football in their history with their record being 24-26 in those matchups.
  5. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo from our High School Under the Lights Game featuring Catholic and Universtiy Lab in Baton Rouge Louisiana available later in the day.

Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe | Media Day Portraits

The 2023 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe posed for uniform portraits at the team's annual Media Day photoshoot.

Advertising