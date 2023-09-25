Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25

Saints look to rebound following 18-17 loss to Green Bay Packers

Sep 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25:

  1. New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live at 1:30 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of any player interviews from open locker room later in the day.
  2. A new episode of the Saints podcast will be released later in the day.
  3. Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story later in the day covering media availability later in the day. Read DeShazier's latest coverage covering wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed﻿'s impact in the return game.
  4. If you want to watch a replay of the Saints game against the Packers or replays from games around the league, get NFL + for that as well as access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network and more.
  5. The New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Baptist are hosting a blood drive today. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for photo coverage later in the day.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
160 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
161 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
162 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
163 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
164 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
165 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
166 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
167 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
168 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
169 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
170 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
171 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
172 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
173 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
174 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
175 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
176 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
177 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
178 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
179 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
180 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
181 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
182 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
183 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
184 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
185 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
186 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
187 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
188 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
189 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
190 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
191 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
192 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
193 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
194 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
195 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
196 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
197 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
198 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
199 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
200 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
201 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
202 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
203 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
204 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
205 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
206 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
207 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
208 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
209 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
210 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
211 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
212 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
213 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
214 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
215 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
216 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
217 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
218 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
219 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
220 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
221 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
222 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
223 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
224 / 224

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the Saints for Sunday, Sept. 24

Saints look to move to 3-0 with win over Green Bay Packers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 22

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 21

Saints practice again as team prepares to head up to Green Bay to take on Packers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 20

Saints begin practices in preparation for Sept. 24 matchup against Green Bay Packers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Saints defeated the Panthers 20-17 on Monday, Sept 18
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 18

Saints take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Sept. 16

Saints heading into weekend with practice as team approaches Monday Night Football bout with Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 15

Saints practicing again as team prepares for Monday Night Football battle against the Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 14

Saints practice today as team prepares for Monday Night Football battle against the Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 13

Saints continue preparations for Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Saints off practice as team begins preparations to take on Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football
Advertising