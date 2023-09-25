Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 25:
- New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live at 1:30 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of any player interviews from open locker room later in the day.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast will be released later in the day.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story later in the day covering media availability later in the day. Read DeShazier's latest coverage covering wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed's impact in the return game.
- The New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Baptist are hosting a blood drive today. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for photo coverage later in the day.
