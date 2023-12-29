Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 29

Dec 29, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 29:

  1. The Saints head into their final full practice before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live.
  2. Be sure to catch the last episode of the Saints practice report for the week releasing this evening. Catch up on Thursday's episode of the Saints Practice report as well.
  3. Be sure to catch the newest episode of the Saints Podcast releasing later in the day. Also catch up on the latest episode with FOX Sports NFC South reporter Greg Auman.
  4. The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT of the week will be released after practice. Until then, catch up with the latest health statuses of the Saints on Thursday's injury report.
  5. Senior writer John DeShazier will bring you the story from the day's practices. Check out DeShazier's latest story on the Saints preparation for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Catch the best 20 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

New Orleans Saints
