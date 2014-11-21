Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Everything fans need to know about attending Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens

Champions Square will open at 4 p.m. and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Nov 21, 2014 at 01:40 AM

The New Orleans Saints will host the Baltimore Ravens in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Champions Square will open at 4 p.m. and The Chee Weez will take the stage at 4:15 p.m. St. Augustine's Marching Band will perform at halftime.

Saints Experience - See map below

*Saints Inflatables & Interactives

*Register for the newest club in town. Copeland's presents the Saints Kids Club.

*Win cool prizes at the Copeland's Bag Toss

*Stop by the New Orleans Pelicans Sport Court to shoot some hoops

*Check out the Snyder's Lance tent and receive free samples of Snyder's pretzels

*Visit The Advocate's tent for a free black and gold koozie and register for a chance to win a gift certificate to nflshop.com.

*Try your arm at the Chevron football toss for a chance to win $5 gas cards.

*Visit the McDonald's tent and claim your coupon for FREE fries and a soft drink with the purchase of a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets.

Saints Hall of Fame Museum

Former Saints running back Deuce McAllister will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. All ticket holders are admitted free on game days.

Entry Gate Access

All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 10 a.m. To help with traffic flow into the stadium, we strongly encourage fans to enter through the gate that is listed on their ticket. (See image below.)

Barclay's Fast Pass

Barclays Fast Pass: Get into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome faster than ever. Now you can use your Saints Extra Points credit card as a fast pass at Gate G to skip the lines. Each card-holder can escort up to three guests through the Fast Pass Gate. Must present credit card at gate. Don't have the Saints Extra Point credit card, click here to apply.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Security Information

Security at all entrances for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Champions Square will include metal-detecting wands, and the NFL's clear bag policy will also be enforced.

Prohibited carry-in items also include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, non-approved seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

Click here for the full policy.

NFL Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment, bags are restricted to one clear vinyl/plastic bag (12" x 12" x 6") per person, and one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5" maximum size). The small clutch should be approximately the size of a hand, and can be taken into the stadium with the larger clear plastic bag, or separately. The policy is designed to speed entry. For the full policy and FAQs, click here.

National Anthem

New Orleans native and Mad Men star, Bryan Batt will perform the national anthem.

Game Day Menu Special

Maryland Crab Cake Sliders - seasoned with Old Bay and served with kettle chips

Game Day Giveaway

Fan Banners for the first 50,000 fans to enter the Mercedes-Benz Superdome provided by Verizon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints have plenty of depth

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep unit

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Rookie Trevor Penning joins the squad

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Coach Dennis Allen has Taysom Hill focusing on tight end

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

news

Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'Just ready to get taken off the leash'

Advertising