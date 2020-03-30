Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

ESPN to re-broadcast the Saints 2006 'rebirth' game vs. Falcons on April 6

The re-air is part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football Classic' series

Mar 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints fans will get to relive the most memorable regular-season game in team history April 6 when ESPN re-broadcasts the Sept. 25, 2006, game that symbolized the rebirth of the city of New Orleans.

Steve Gleason's blocked punt vs. Atlanta that Monday night has become a symbol of New Orleans' determination to succeed against all odds.

The 'rebirth' game is part of the "Monday Night Football Classics" series, in which ESPN will re-broadcast five of the top MNF games from the past 15 years while the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out all live sports.

According to an ESPN statement, "These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time."

The broadcasts also will support organizations that are helping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints partner with Caesars to host toga party and costume contest in Week 8

Party and contest will be held in Champions Square prior to Saints-Buccaneers game
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes minority investor in Burnley Football Club

Veteran makes investment in Premier League club
news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Contest to be played at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Feb. 19, 2022
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to host Dining for Dreams Event on Nov. 8

Davis and his teammates will entertain, interact with guests to raise money for charitable causes
news

Sam Mills to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of Saints-Dallas Cowboys contest

Dome Patrol linebacker led New Orleans in tackles, five of his nine (1989-92 and 1994) seasons with the club
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Lattimore had six pass breakups in team's win over Washington Football Team
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Wil Lutz to be inducted into Georgia State Hall of Fame

Saints and Georgia State kicker to be inducted into college Hall of Fame.
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kenny Stills, Jordan Mills called up from Practice Squad
news

Louisiana-based Crystal Clear Imaging extends partnership with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans 

Official signage partner will continue work inside the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Championship Square and team facilities
Advertising