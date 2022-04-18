Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on one-year contract

Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams

Apr 18, 2022 at 01:37 PM
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Dwayne Washington

#24 RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 223 lbs
  • College: Washington

Washington, 6-1, 223, was originally a seventh round choice (236th overall) of the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. The seventh-year pro has played in 71 regular season games with two starts and four postseason contests over his career, carrying 157 times for 554 yards and one touchdown while catching 15 passes for 94 yards and posting 19 special teams tackles. Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams, recording 15 coverage stops, deflecting one punt and recovering one blocked punt and when called upon, rushing for 245 yards on 47 carries (5.2 avg.). In 2021, he appeared in 14 games, making a career-high seven coverage stops and returning three kickoffs for 56 yards on special teams, while rushing four times for 16 yards (4.0 avg.) and catching two passes for 12 yards on offense.

After redshirting his freshman season, the Lakewood Calif. native played three years at Washington (2013-15), where he carried 226 times for 1,311 yards (5.8 avg.) and 17 touchdowns while catching 41 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns in 34 games for the Huskies. In 2014, Washington carried 132 times for 697 yards (5.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns as he was named his team's Most Outstanding Offensive Player.

