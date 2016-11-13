Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees third player in NFL history with 450 touchdown passes

Joins Peyton Manning, Brett Favre

Nov 13, 2016 at 05:56 AM

With his third quarter touchdown pass Sunday to Willie Snead, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the third player in NFL history with 450 touchdown passes.

The other two: Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots 2021 NFL Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021
news

Saints at Patriots Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 3

New England & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
news

Rookie defensive end Payton Turner unveils play-making ability in regular-season debut with New Orleans Saints

Turner had a sack, three tackles for loss against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints unable to find right gear in loss to Carolina

Saints totaled six first downs and128 yards in game, allowed 5 of 7 third-down conversions in first half 
news

Carolina Panthers defeat New Orleans Saints 26-7 in Week 2 NFC South matchup

Saints rally from 17-0 deficit but can't close the gap against Panthers
news

Replay of Live Updates from Saints at Panthers Week 2 | 2021 NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives for Week 2 game at Carolina Panthers

Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are inactive
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19, 2021
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Comments from Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers
news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Saints win their third consecutive season opener for the third time in franchise history
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads array of standout performers for New Orleans Saints against Green Bay

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo held up well in secondary
Advertising