Drew Brees sets single season completion record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the single-season NFL completion record Sunday.
He entered the game completing 71.9 percent of his passes – the NFL single-season record was 71.6 percent, set last year by Sam Bradford – and he finished the game vs. Tampa Bay 22 for 30 to end the 2017 season 386 for 536, 72.0 percent.
Brees now owns three of the four best completion percentage years in league history. For most of the season, Brees hasn't had to force the ball and he has kept the Saints out of bad situations.