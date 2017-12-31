Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees sets single season completion record

Saints quarterback re-claims the mark at 72 percent

Dec 31, 2017 at 11:02 AM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the single-season NFL completion record Sunday.

He entered the game completing 71.9 percent of his passes – the NFL single-season record was 71.6 percent, set last year by Sam Bradford – and he finished the game vs. Tampa Bay 22 for 30 to end the 2017 season 386 for 536, 72.0 percent.

Brees now owns three of the four best completion percentage years in league history. For most of the season, Brees hasn't had to force the ball and he has kept the Saints out of bad situations.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

