Drew Brees ranked 15th in ESPN The Magazine's list of 20 most dominant athletes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees collected yet another honor this week as he placed 15th on ESPN The Magazine's list of the 20 most dominant athletes. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 18) was the only other NFL player on the list.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was ranked No. 1. MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, a Louisiana native and huge Saints fan, came in at No. 3.
According to an ESPN release, the list was "created by pitting the year's best against their top rivals with cold, hard math."
You can see the full list here.