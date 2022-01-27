Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Deonte Harris made tremendous strides in his third year in the NFL. During the 2021 season, Harris played in 13 games, catching 36 passes on 59 targets. He had 570 receiving yards and three touchdowns with zero fumbles. Harris returned 21 punts for 199 yards (with a long of 26) and 29 kickoffs for 690 yards (long of 39). Harris also announced in 2021 that he changed his last name to Harty to honor his stepfather Marlon.