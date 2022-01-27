Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints WR/RSDeonte Harris 2021 season analysis:
Deonte Harris made tremendous strides in his third year in the NFL. During the 2021 season, Harris played in 13 games, catching 36 passes on 59 targets. He had 570 receiving yards and three touchdowns with zero fumbles. Harris returned 21 punts for 199 yards (with a long of 26) and 29 kickoffs for 690 yards (long of 39). Harris also announced in 2021 that he changed his last name to Harty to honor his stepfather Marlon.
Harris' best game of the 2021 season:
Harris' best game came against the Dallas Cowboys in a home matchup on Thursday night. He caught four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, including a 70-yard play where he found the end zone. Harris has the ability to be a deep threat in any game, and he proved that vs. the Cowboys.
Harris' best quote from the 2021 season:
"Yeah, it's definitely scary, but they talk about it all the time, having good (field position) yards won't pop up in the stat sheet, but you know, it's something that we put an emphasis on. I definitely take a lot of pride in it. That's part of my job, helping my team get the best field position they can. Even if it's not a 50-yard return, it is what it is. I am going to do whatever I can to help put the team in good field position." Deonte Harris
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris in action during the 2021 NFL season.