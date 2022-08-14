Wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon embraces rockstar mentality as he fights to make New Orleans Saints roster

The Edna Karr High School product prides himself on the mental aspect of his game. He said he takes adjusting to the NFL one day at a time, but it gets easier as time goes on.

"Everybody has the physical ability, so on this professional level, it's more mental than anything," Dixon said. "I feel like a lot has been thrown at me, but I feel like I'm doing a good job at handling it. Day in, day out, I'm studying, trying to make sure I know my assignments."

Dixon's mental fortitude has caught the eye of Coach Dennis Allen, who said he likes the rookie's size and how he's able to transition in his routes.

"Those are good qualities to have," Allen said.

Dixon said he specifically works on transitioning and getting in and out of his routes. Being a taller player, he said he has to drop his weight a lot, so he works on his footwork as well as speed.

"Being a receiver, you have to have great body control," Dixon said. "That's just part of being a receiver and just a player, everybody should be able to transition."

As a rookie in a crowded receiver room, Dixon said he's been able to learn from the veterans on the team, both in the receiver group and outside of it. He specifically mentioned players like Demario Davis, Mathieu, Landry and Michael Thomas.

"Our receiver room, they are great guys," Dixon said. "So we're learning from each other. Each and every day, we're just getting better."

Dixon said every chance he gets to put on the black and gold helmet is special, whether it's game time under the lights or a practice in the middle of August.