New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announces his retirement from professional football

New Orleans Saints linebacker ﻿Craig Robertson﻿ announced his retirement today from professional football.

"Craig was a fantastic player, leader and a consummate professional throughout his time with the New Orleans Saints," said Saints Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. "When he arrived in 2016, Craig instantly became a leader in the locker room and was well respected by his teammates and staff. It was a pleasure watching Craig's passion, toughness and leadership ability on the field, in our locker room and in our community. We thank him and wish him, his wife Brittani and their children all the best in their future endeavors."

"I remember Craig first joining us in 2016 when I was entering my first full season as defensive coordinator," said Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen. "Craig was everything that you look for in a player, smart, hard-working and versatile. He poured all of those attributes along with his God-given talent into our building every day, providing the leadership a coach needs for a young defense to build. Craig also had that same impact on our special teams units, which also continued to build with his hard work and leadership. I congratulate Craig for what he achieved in his NFL playing career and thank him for his contributions to the New Orleans Saints."