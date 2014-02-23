Corey White: 2013 season in review

The club's 2012 fifth round draft pick out of Division 1-AA Samford University, Corey White started opposite Keenan Lewis following a season-ending knee injury to Greer. In 2013, White appeared in all 16 games with six starts, posting 42 defensive tackles (30 solo), one interception and seven pass defenses, a fumble recovery, two special teams stops and a coverage forced fumble.
Best Game: Against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 21, he recorded a season-high eight tackles (five solo) in addition to scooping up the loose ball.