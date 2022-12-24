Browns vs. Saints Live Updates - December 24, 2022 - NFL Week 16
Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 16 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Dec 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM
It will be the coldest game in Saints history
Saints will play the Browns in Cleveland at noon on CBS
Saints look ahead to Saturday's game in Cleveland.
Saints look ahead to Saturday's game in Cleveland.
The New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns last faced off in 2018, in what was a 21-18 victory for the Saints, but the Browns lead the overall series 13-5.
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022
Saints look ahead to Saturday's game in Cleveland.
Saints celebrate win over Atlanta, look ahead to Cleveland.
Saints celebrate win over Atlanta, look ahead to Cleveland.
Allen: 'Our guys deserve a lot of credit for battling the way they have battled all year long'