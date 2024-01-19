2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

CHRIS OLAVE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Wide receiver Chris Olave proved that the "Sophomore Slump" was merely a myth to him as he showed positive growth in every measurable statistical category. Although he was playing with a new quarterback, he showed consistency in the receiver room, playing in 16 of the possible 17 games, which is one more than the 15 he played in last season. As a favorite target of quarterback Derek Carr, Olave saw 138 passes thrown his direction, up from the 119 in 2022. Of those 138, he hauled in 87 of them for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns. This marks the second season in a row that Olave has posted over 1,000 yards receiving. One blemish in Olave's game during the 2022 season was the two fumbles he had, but he did not have a single fumble during the 2023 campaign.