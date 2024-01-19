Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

Sophomore receiver shows increase in every statistical category

Jan 19, 2024 at 09:54 AM
Justin Vlosich
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CHRIS OLAVE 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Wide receiver Chris Olave proved that the "Sophomore Slump" was merely a myth to him as he showed positive growth in every measurable statistical category. Although he was playing with a new quarterback, he showed consistency in the receiver room, playing in 16 of the possible 17 games, which is one more than the 15 he played in last season. As a favorite target of quarterback Derek Carr, Olave saw 138 passes thrown his direction, up from the 119 in 2022. Of those 138, he hauled in 87 of them for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns. This marks the second season in a row that Olave has posted over 1,000 yards receiving. One blemish in Olave's game during the 2022 season was the two fumbles he had, but he did not have a single fumble during the 2023 campaign.

BEST GAME OF CHRIS OLAVE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

There were two matchups that could be considered Olave's best game. One came in the loss against the Minnesota Vikings where he was targeted nine times, six of which he hauled in. He finished the matchup with 94 yards and a touchdown. The second game was the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where he had nine receptions, on 13 targets, for 123 yards.

BEST QUOTE OF CHRIS OLAVE'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"Just staying level-headed and staying consistent with my work. There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it and how you bounce back from it, so that's how I rebounded from that."

- Chris Olave on bouncing back from rough start to the season

Photos: Chris Olave | 2023 Saints Season Recap

