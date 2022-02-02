Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers season analysis:

The New Orleans Saints' starting interior offensive linemen – left guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿, center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ and right guard ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ – played 22 snaps together during the 2021 season. McCoy was injured five plays into the regular season and sidelined until Week 7, with Ruiz shifting to center in his absence. When McCoy returned in Week 7 and Ruiz moved back to right guard, Peat was injured 17 plays into that game and lost for the rest of the season. ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ played a prominent role filling in at both guard spots, and ﻿James Hurst﻿ also filled in at left guard.