Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

Projected interior starters played 22 snaps together

Feb 02, 2022 at 09:32 AM
John DeShazier

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) and center Cesar Ruiz (51) block during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 30-27 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers season analysis:

The New Orleans Saints' starting interior offensive linemen – left guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿, center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ and right guard ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ – played 22 snaps together during the 2021 season. McCoy was injured five plays into the regular season and sidelined until Week 7, with Ruiz shifting to center in his absence. When McCoy returned in Week 7 and Ruiz moved back to right guard, Peat was injured 17 plays into that game and lost for the rest of the season. ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ played a prominent role filling in at both guard spots, and ﻿James Hurst﻿ also filled in at left guard.

New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers best game of the 2021 season:

Against Tampa Bay on Halloween, New Orleans' offense totaled 361 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Quarterbacks ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ combined to complete 22 of 39 passes for 209 passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the running game produced 152 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. New Orleans allowed just one sack and the tackles held up well even after Winston tore his ACL in the second quarter. The interior played well against Tampa Bay's run stuffers.

New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers best quote from the 2021 season:

"I would definitely say that I look back on my first two years and realize how lucky I was because there's times where I should have been injured or I should have been hurt, that I just made it out alright, I guess because I was super young. And still young now. So yeah, it's a hard thing to do to play all the games. But it's definitely going to be a goal of mine each year. Just because the best ability is availability.” Center Erik McCoy

2021 Saints Season Photos: Offensive linemen

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive linemen in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
1 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 25

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Related Content

news

Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams also tied career high in touchdowns
news

Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Werner missed just two games
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Alexander was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2021
news

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Smith only played in 11 games in 2021
news

Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams was also named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus
news

Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Harris' production increased drastically for the Saints
news

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field
news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
news

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season
news

New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

Ramczyk, Armstead started same game six times at tackle in 2021
news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Pro-Bowler showed improvement in every major category in 2021
