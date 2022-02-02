Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers season analysis:
The New Orleans Saints' starting interior offensive linemen – left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy and right guard Cesar Ruiz – played 22 snaps together during the 2021 season. McCoy was injured five plays into the regular season and sidelined until Week 7, with Ruiz shifting to center in his absence. When McCoy returned in Week 7 and Ruiz moved back to right guard, Peat was injured 17 plays into that game and lost for the rest of the season. Calvin Throckmorton played a prominent role filling in at both guard spots, and James Hurst also filled in at left guard.
New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers best game of the 2021 season:
Against Tampa Bay on Halloween, New Orleans' offense totaled 361 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian combined to complete 22 of 39 passes for 209 passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the running game produced 152 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. New Orleans allowed just one sack and the tackles held up well even after Winston tore his ACL in the second quarter. The interior played well against Tampa Bay's run stuffers.
New Orleans Saints offensive guards/centers best quote from the 2021 season:
"I would definitely say that I look back on my first two years and realize how lucky I was because there's times where I should have been injured or I should have been hurt, that I just made it out alright, I guess because I was super young. And still young now. So yeah, it's a hard thing to do to play all the games. But it's definitely going to be a goal of mine each year. Just because the best ability is availability.” Center Erik McCoy
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive linemen in action during the 2021 NFL season.