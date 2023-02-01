New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

New Orleans Saints guards and centers 2022 season analysis:
The New Orleans Saints' opening-game starters at left guard, center and right guard – Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz – started 13, 11 and 14 games, respectively, in 2022. Ruiz showed marked improvement from his first two NFL seasons, settling in at right guard and even making a cameo at center when McCoy was injured, while McCoy's value continued to be exhibited during his presence and absence. Josh Andrews also made a combined five starts on the interior, and Calvin Throckmorton started six games for the Saints.
Best game of 2022 season for New Orleans Saints guards and centers:
The 17-10 road victory over Cleveland was a banner day for the entire offensive line. New Orleans ran the ball had 39 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, helping the offensive line simply maul the Browns along the line of scrimmage as the game wore on. Most of the damage was done between the tackles, as the interior of the line imposed its will on the Browns defense.
Best quote from the New Orleans Saints guards' and centers' 2022 season:
"I think I'm my biggest critic when it comes to how I play. I know what I did wrong, I know what I can do, I know what I can fix, you know what I mean? I know what I'm capable of. Let's make it happen." – Ruiz, on his improvement.