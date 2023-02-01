Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

Cesar Ruiz started 14 games, showed marked improvement from first two seasons

Feb 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints guards and centers Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Josh Andrews, and Calvin Throckmorton in action throughout the 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints guards and centers 2022 season analysis:

The New Orleans Saints' opening-game starters at left guard, center and right guard – Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz – started 13, 11 and 14 games, respectively, in 2022. Ruiz showed marked improvement from his first two NFL seasons, settling in at right guard and even making a cameo at center when McCoy was injured, while McCoy's value continued to be exhibited during his presence and absence. Josh Andrews also made a combined five starts on the interior, and Calvin Throckmorton started six games for the Saints.

Best game of 2022 season for New Orleans Saints guards and centers:

The 17-10 road victory over Cleveland was a banner day for the entire offensive line. New Orleans ran the ball had 39 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns, helping the offensive line simply maul the Browns along the line of scrimmage as the game wore on. Most of the damage was done between the tackles, as the interior of the line imposed its will on the Browns defense.

Photos: Guards/Centers | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Best quote from the New Orleans Saints guards' and centers' 2022 season:

"I think I'm my biggest critic when it comes to how I play. I know what I did wrong, I know what I can do, I know what I can fix, you know what I mean? I know what I'm capable of. Let's make it happen." – Ruiz, on his improvement.

