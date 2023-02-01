New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

New Orleans Saints guards and centers 2022 season analysis:

The New Orleans Saints' opening-game starters at left guard, center and right guard – Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz – started 13, 11 and 14 games, respectively, in 2022. Ruiz showed marked improvement from his first two NFL seasons, settling in at right guard and even making a cameo at center when McCoy was injured, while McCoy's value continued to be exhibited during his presence and absence. Josh Andrews also made a combined five starts on the interior, and Calvin Throckmorton started six games for the Saints.

Best game of 2022 season for New Orleans Saints guards and centers: