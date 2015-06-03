Cameron Jordan talks his new contract on Black and Blue Report for June 3, 2015

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Jun 03, 2015 at 05:00 AM
New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official
Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks
Pro Bowl recognition came on time for New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis
'It's my first year to be here, and I think there's no better year to be here understanding the dynamic'
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave selected to PFWA All-Rookie Team
Rookie WR finished the 2022 NFL season with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) with four touchdowns
Saints receiver Chris Olave listed among nominees for 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year
Winner selected by fan vote on NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro
It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.
Despite 1,000-yard season as a rookie, New Orleans receiver Chris Olave thinks there is plenty of room for improvement
'Just try to play through contact and allow myself to get yards after the catch'
Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending
"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"
Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina
Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive