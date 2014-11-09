Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers

The Saints host the 49ers at Noon CT on FOX

Nov 08, 2014 at 11:05 PM

The New Orleans Saints face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 9, 2014 at Noon CT in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
.
Broadcast information:

TV: The game will be regionally televised on WVUE Fox-8. Kevin Burkhardt, John Lynch and Pam Oliver are on the call.

Local Radio: The game will also be regionally broadcasted on WWL Radio (870-AM and 105.3-FM). Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game for the Saints radio network with Kristian Garic reporting from the sideline.

National Radio: Sports USA Radio - Adam Amin, John Robinson and Jimmy Ott.

Spanish Radio:KXMG (107.5 FM) - Marco Garcia and Victor Quinonez

Stay updated with news, notes and highlights from the game:

Saints mobile app:The official Saints mobile app is a great way to keep up with in-game stats along with the great video and photo coverage of the game. You can learn how to download our free app here.

NFL Now: This new app from the NFL is a great way to keep up with your favorite players across the league. It's a must for fantasy football players as you can set up a personalized video stream of highlights and interviews from players on your fantasy roster. Learn how to download it here.

Below are more options on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League are once again offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Fans will have the ability to:
*Watch complete games online (or condensed versions)
*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
*Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
*Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013
*Coaches Film: Get access to the same film from unique camera angles that NFL coaches and scouts watch to analyze games. For more information on Coaches Film go here. (For Game Pass and Game Rewind Only)
Below are different options for fans, in the United States and others internationally:

Game Rewind
NFL Game Rewind delivers to fans in the United States every play of every 2014 NFL Regular Season game online in HD and commercial-free.

Game Rewind Packages:
Follow Your Team ($29.99): Watch Replays* of every 2014 Saints Regular Season game. Plus, get access to the complete Saints game archives from 2009-2013. Access through Jan. 9, 2015.

Season ($39.99): Watch full game replays* of every NFL Game all season long. Access through January 9, 2015.

Season Plus ($69.99): Watch full game replays* of every NFL Game all season long - Including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through July 31, 2015.

Sign up for Game Rewind HERE!

*Live game broadcasts are not included with the NFL Game Rewind service. NFL Game Rewind provides on-demand online video access to NFL games after they have aired on broadcast television. NFL Game Rewind is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands), and Mexico.

*Game Pass (Worldwide excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)
*

**NFL Game Pass offers fans outside of the United States every Regular Season game live or on-demand online in HD.

With NFL Game Pass you can watch every NFL game online live or on demand in high definition. NFL.com Game Pass includes access to live streams of NFL RedZone and NFL Network.

Gamepass Packages:
*

Follow Your Team ($169.99): Choose your favorite team and watch all of their Preseason Regular Season games live. Access through 9 Jan 2015.

Season ($199.99): Watch every Preseason Regular Season game live. Access through 9 Jan 2015.

Season Plus ($269.99): Watch every NFL Game all season - including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through 31 July 2015.

*Sign up for Game Pass HERE!

Audio Pass

This subscription provides live radio broadcasts for every 2013 Saints game, with options for radio broadcasts of other NFL games

*Spanish audio available for select teams

*All games from 2009-12 are available on-demand

*NFL.com Game Center integration

Audio Pass Packages:

Follow Your Team ($14.99): Choose your favorite team and listen to all of their Preseason Regular Season games live. Access through Jan 9, 2015.

Season ($19.99): Listen to every Preseason Regular Season game live. Access through Jan 9, 2015

Season Plus ($29.99): Listen to every NFL Game live - including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through July 31, 2015.

*Audio Pass Packages start at $14.99. Sign up for Audio Pass HERE!

New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers: Saintsations

Photos of Saintsations at the New Orleans Saints vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, November 17, 2013. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 83
No Title
2 / 83
No Title
3 / 83
No Title
4 / 83
No Title
5 / 83
No Title
6 / 83
No Title
7 / 83
No Title
8 / 83
No Title
9 / 83
No Title
10 / 83
No Title
11 / 83
No Title
12 / 83
No Title
13 / 83
No Title
14 / 83
No Title
15 / 83
No Title
16 / 83
No Title
17 / 83
No Title
18 / 83
No Title
19 / 83
No Title
20 / 83
No Title
21 / 83
No Title
22 / 83
No Title
23 / 83
No Title
24 / 83
No Title
25 / 83
No Title
26 / 83
No Title
27 / 83
No Title
28 / 83
No Title
29 / 83
No Title
30 / 83
No Title
31 / 83
No Title
32 / 83
No Title
33 / 83
No Title
34 / 83
No Title
35 / 83
No Title
36 / 83
No Title
37 / 83
No Title
38 / 83
No Title
39 / 83
No Title
40 / 83
No Title
41 / 83
No Title
42 / 83
No Title
43 / 83
No Title
44 / 83
No Title
45 / 83
No Title
46 / 83
No Title
47 / 83
No Title
48 / 83
No Title
49 / 83
No Title
50 / 83
No Title
51 / 83
No Title
52 / 83
No Title
53 / 83
No Title
54 / 83
No Title
55 / 83
No Title
56 / 83
No Title
57 / 83
No Title
58 / 83
No Title
59 / 83
No Title
60 / 83
No Title
61 / 83
No Title
62 / 83
No Title
63 / 83
No Title
64 / 83
No Title
65 / 83
No Title
66 / 83
No Title
67 / 83
No Title
68 / 83
No Title
69 / 83
No Title
70 / 83
No Title
71 / 83
No Title
72 / 83
No Title
73 / 83
No Title
74 / 83
No Title
75 / 83
No Title
76 / 83
No Title
77 / 83
No Title
78 / 83
No Title
79 / 83
No Title
80 / 83
No Title
81 / 83
No Title
82 / 83
No Title
83 / 83
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Four players signed four-year contracts on May 13, 2022

news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

Saints running back has intense workout routine

news

Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Advertising