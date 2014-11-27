Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

The Saints and Steelers battle at Noon CT on Sunday

Nov 27, 2014 at 08:52 AM

The New Orleans Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 30, 2014 (Noon CT) at Heinz Field.
Broadcast information:

TV:The game will be regionally televised on WVUE Fox-8. Thom Brennaman, Donovan McNabb and Charissa Thompson.

Local Radio: The game will also be regionally broadcasted on WWL Radio (870-AM and 105.3-FM). Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game for the Saints radio network with Kristian Garic reporting from the sideline.

National Radio: ESPN Radio - Marc Kestecher, Louis Riddick and Ian Fitzsimmons.

Spanish Radio:KXMG (107.5 FM) - Marco Garcia and Victor Quinonez

Stay updated with news, notes and highlights from the game:

Saints mobile app:The official Saints mobile app is a great way to keep up with in-game stats along with the great video and photo coverage of the game. You can learn how to download our free app here.

NFL Now: This new app from the NFL is a great way to keep up with your favorite players across the league. It's a must for fantasy football players as you can set up a personalized video stream of highlights and interviews from players on your fantasy roster. Learn how to download it here.

Below are more options on how to watch and listen to Sunday's game:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League are once again offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Fans will have the ability to:
*Watch complete games online (or condensed versions)
*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
*Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
*Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013
*Coaches Film: Get access to the same film from unique camera angles that NFL coaches and scouts watch to analyze games. For more information on Coaches Film go here. (For Game Pass and Game Rewind Only)
Below are different options for fans, in the United States and others internationally:

Game Rewind
NFL Game Rewind delivers to fans in the United States every play of every 2014 NFL Regular Season game online in HD and commercial-free.

Game Rewind Packages:
Follow Your Team ($29.99): Watch Replays* of every 2014 Saints Regular Season game. Plus, get access to the complete Saints game archives from 2009-2013. Access through Jan. 9, 2015.

Season ($39.99): Watch full game replays* of every NFL Game all season long. Access through January 9, 2015.

Season Plus ($69.99): Watch full game replays* of every NFL Game all season long - Including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through July 31, 2015.

Sign up for Game Rewind HERE!

*Live game broadcasts are not included with the NFL Game Rewind service. NFL Game Rewind provides on-demand online video access to NFL games after they have aired on broadcast television. NFL Game Rewind is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands), and Mexico.

*Game Pass (Worldwide excluding US, Mexico, and U.S. Territories)
*

**NFL Game Pass offers fans outside of the United States every Regular Season game live or on-demand online in HD.

With NFL Game Pass you can watch every NFL game online live or on demand in high definition. NFL.com Game Pass includes access to live streams of NFL RedZone and NFL Network.

Gamepass Packages:
*

Follow Your Team ($169.99): Choose your favorite team and watch all of their Preseason Regular Season games live. Access through 9 Jan 2015.

Season ($199.99): Watch every Preseason Regular Season game live. Access through 9 Jan 2015.

Season Plus ($269.99): Watch every NFL Game all season - including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through 31 July 2015.

*Sign up for Game Pass HERE!

Audio Pass

This subscription provides live radio broadcasts for every 2014 Saints game, with options for radio broadcasts of other NFL games

*Spanish audio available for select teams

*All games from 2009-13 are available on-demand

*NFL.com Game Center integration

Audio Pass Packages:

Follow Your Team ($14.99): Choose your favorite team and listen to all of their Preseason Regular Season games live. Access through Jan 9, 2015.

Season ($19.99): Listen to every Preseason Regular Season game live. Access through Jan 9, 2015

Season Plus ($29.99): Listen to every NFL Game live - including Playoffs and Super Bowl XLIX. Access through July 31, 2015.

*Audio Pass Packages start at $14.99. Sign up for Audio Pass HERE!

New Orleans Saints 2014 Thanksgiving practice

Photos from New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, November 27, 2014. Photos by Alex Restrepo. (New Orleans Saints photos)

