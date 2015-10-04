 Skip to main content
Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys

The Saints and Cowboys kickoff at 7:30 pm CT on NBC

Oct 04, 2015 at 03:30 AM

The Saints contest against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will air nationally on NBC's Sunday Night Football (Noon CT). Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Micele Tafoya (sideline reporter) will call the game.

The Sunday night showdown will be broadcast nationally on Westwood One with Kevin Kugler (play by play) and Jasmes Lofton (analyst).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Hokie Gajan and Kristian Garic on the call.

For Out-of-Market Fans:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

This year, Preseason Live and Game Rewind are combined into one product called Game Pass. International Gamepass remains the same.

Fans will have the ability to:
Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)*
Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

NFL Game Pass (Domestic) is available for users in the follower territories: United States, Mexico, Bermuda, Antigua, The Bahamas and any U.S. Territories possessions and commonwealths (Including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. Sign up here.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, click here.

