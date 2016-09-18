Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

The Saints face the New York Giants in a Week 2 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE - FOX 8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call.

The Saints will also have a live Spanish radio broadcast on WGSO 990AM. All Saints games will be called by Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)

Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)

Listen to the gameday radio broadcast

Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.

DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.

Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action. Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.

Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen. Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games

Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE