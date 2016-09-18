Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

The Saints and Giants kickoff at Noon CT on FOX

Sep 18, 2016 at 02:00 AM

The Saints face the New York Giants in a Week 2 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE - FOX 8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call.

The Saints will also have a live Spanish radio broadcast on WGSO 990AM. All Saints games will be called by Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
news

Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Four turnovers too much for New Orleans Saints to overcome in divisional playoff game loss to Tampa Bay

Three turnovers led to three touchdowns in 30-20 loss
news

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 playoff loss to Tampa Bay

Saints fall in divisional round after losing the turnover battle 4-0
news

Zatarain's game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Divisional round, 30-20

Saints lost the turnover battle 4-0
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Divisional matchup against the Buccaneers
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising