Brees Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Kickoff Weekend

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New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has been named the winner of the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts on Sunday in the team's 45-27 kickoff weekend victory over the visiting Detroit Lions.
Brees completed 26-of-34 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns on Sunday for a passer rating of 113.7. The six touchdowns tied former QB Billy Kilmer for the most-touchdowns passing in a single game and set a career-best mark for the nine-year veteran out of Purdue.
Brees, who was not sacked on Sunday, guided the team to its most-lopsided opening day win in team history. This is the eighth time since joining the Saints as a free agent in 2006 that Brees has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors.