Brees Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Kickoff Weekend

<span> New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has been named the winner of the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts on Sunday in the team's 45-27 kickoff weekend victory over the visiting Detroit Lions.

Brees completed 26-of-34 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns on Sunday for a passer rating of 113.7. The six touchdowns tied former QB Billy Kilmer for the most-touchdowns passing in a single game and set a career-best mark for the nine-year veteran out of Purdue.