Behind Enemy Lines: What the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quotes

Head coach Bruce Arians on the differences facing Drew Brees vs. Teddy Bridgewater:

"Not really, it's the same offense. That's the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don't see them doing anything differently. They're still feeding the same three or four guys."

Head coach Bruce Arians on Michael Thomas and the challenges he presents:

"It's very impressive. He obviously has a great rapport with Drew (Brees). He also had one with Teddy (Bridgewater), but Drew especially. When you get 15, 18 targets, whatever it was, that's really special to me. It puts a big pressure on your defense to try to handle him."

Head coach Bruce Arians on game planning for Cameron Jordan:

"He is a powerful pass rusher. You are not sure where he's going to be all the time. They do a good job of making sure you don't you use a back on him a lot. You've just got to win your one-on-one matchups and that's a tough one."

Quarterback Jameis Winston on the team's familiarity with the Saints:

"They are going to give us a chance to execute and we just have to do it. One thing when you know an opponent, it's just going to be mano y mano. We have to play our best football and expect them to play their best football and whoever does the best will win the game."