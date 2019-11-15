Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Behind Enemy Lines: What the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 11

Get a Week 11 preview from Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and coaches

Nov 15, 2019
On Sunday at noon, the Saints (7-2) will return to the road for the first time in nearly a month to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 3-6. The Saints and Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 34-21 record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.618) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quotes

Head coach Bruce Arians on the differences facing Drew Brees vs. Teddy Bridgewater:
"Not really, it's the same offense. That's the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don't see them doing anything differently. They're still feeding the same three or four guys."

Head coach Bruce Arians on Michael Thomas and the challenges he presents:
"It's very impressive. He obviously has a great rapport with Drew (Brees). He also had one with Teddy (Bridgewater), but Drew especially. When you get 15, 18 targets, whatever it was, that's really special to me. It puts a big pressure on your defense to try to handle him."

Head coach Bruce Arians on game planning for Cameron Jordan:
"He is a powerful pass rusher. You are not sure where he's going to be all the time. They do a good job of making sure you don't you use a back on him a lot. You've just got to win your one-on-one matchups and that's a tough one."

Quarterback Jameis Winston on the team's familiarity with the Saints:
"They are going to give us a chance to execute and we just have to do it. One thing when you know an opponent, it's just going to be mano y mano. We have to play our best football and expect them to play their best football and whoever does the best will win the game."

Cornerback Jamel Dean on what impresses him about Michael Thomas:
"HIs catch radius. It seems like any ball that's within his range, he's catching it."

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Saints Buccaneers
Record 7-2 3-6
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.7 (16) 28.8 (4)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 20.2 (11) 31.0 (32)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 368.0 (14) 385.6 (8)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 107.3 (17) 101.3 (19)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 260.7 (10) 284.2 (5)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 316.6 (5) 376.7 (24)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 90.8 (5t) 77.8 (1)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 225.8 (10) 298.8 (32)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.1 (18) 21.1 (22)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 9.7 (5) 5.6 (22)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) +4 (7t) -6 (26t)
Penalties 65 77
Penalty Yards 500 645
Opp. Penalties 50 65
Opp. Penalty Yards 389 581

Advertising