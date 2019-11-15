Behind Enemy Lines: What the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 11

Game Details
On Sunday at noon, the Saints (7-2) will return to the road for the first time in nearly a month to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, who enter the game at 3-6. The Saints and Buccaneers first met in 1977. New Orleans has posted a 34-21 record vs. Tampa Bay, the club's best winning percentage (.618) vs. an opponent they have played a minimum of seven games against.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quotes
Head coach Bruce Arians on the differences facing Drew Brees vs. Teddy Bridgewater:
"Not really, it's the same offense. That's the beauty of having a guy like Teddy. He can do it. I think he might be a little more mobile, but I don't see them doing anything differently. They're still feeding the same three or four guys."
Head coach Bruce Arians on Michael Thomas and the challenges he presents:
"It's very impressive. He obviously has a great rapport with Drew (Brees). He also had one with Teddy (Bridgewater), but Drew especially. When you get 15, 18 targets, whatever it was, that's really special to me. It puts a big pressure on your defense to try to handle him."
Head coach Bruce Arians on game planning for Cameron Jordan:
"He is a powerful pass rusher. You are not sure where he's going to be all the time. They do a good job of making sure you don't you use a back on him a lot. You've just got to win your one-on-one matchups and that's a tough one."
Quarterback Jameis Winston on the team's familiarity with the Saints:
"They are going to give us a chance to execute and we just have to do it. One thing when you know an opponent, it's just going to be mano y mano. We have to play our best football and expect them to play their best football and whoever does the best will win the game."
Cornerback Jamel Dean on what impresses him about Michael Thomas:
"HIs catch radius. It seems like any ball that's within his range, he's catching it."
Statistical Comparison
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Record
|7-2
|3-6
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.7 (16)
|28.8 (4)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.2 (11)
|31.0 (32)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|368.0 (14)
|385.6 (8)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|107.3 (17)
|101.3 (19)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|260.7 (10)
|284.2 (5)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|316.6 (5)
|376.7 (24)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|90.8 (5t)
|77.8 (1)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|225.8 (10)
|298.8 (32)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.1 (18)
|21.1 (22)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.7 (5)
|5.6 (22)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+4 (7t)
|-6 (26t)
|Penalties
|65
|77
|Penalty Yards
|500
|645
|Opp. Penalties
|50
|65
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|389
|581
Michael Thomas is high-volume focal point of Saints' offense
Thomas is more important to his own team's passing offense than any receiver in the NFL, and he is nearly impossible to shut down significantly. Thomas has only been held to fewer than eight receptions for 89 yards once in nine games this season and his catches-per-target ratio is freakily high.
2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the second half of the season with an encouraging win over the Arizona Cardinals and will now try to get consecutive victories for the first time this season when division rival New Orleans comes to town.