Behind Enemy Lines: What the San Francisco 49ers are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 14

San Francisco 49ers quotes

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the Saints defense:

"They're a very good defense, they've got a lot of good players. I haven't played them for a couple years. They've gotten a lot better, just the personnel that they've added, the guys that they've had have gotten a lot better and just matured a little bit. [New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator] Dennis Allen's done it for a long time, he's one of the best in the business at what he does, has a lot of scheme that he can put in that's extremely sound, they play hard so it's one of the better defenses we're going to face this year."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Taysom Hill:

"Yeah, I think the same that he is in every game. He's a factor every week for them whether it's at quarterback or any of the positions except for O-Line is I think the only one I haven't seen him play. He's an unbelievable player on special teams. There's no doubt we're going to see him, we just don't know exactly how."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on the challenge of the noise level in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome:

"I mean, it's right up there. They can get going big in there, especially when their team's playing like they are. I'm very glad it's an earlier game. It only gets worse the later it gets, but it won't be much of a difference Sunday. It's as loud as it can be. I think it was good for us to be in Baltimore the week before. I think that was the loudest stadium we've had to deal with so far this year. New Orleans will be the exact same, if not louder."