New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers - How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream for Week 14 2019

MATCHUP

On Sunday at noon, the New Orleans Saints (10-2) will look to start the final quarter of the 2019 regular season and continue to work to attain the NFC's number one seed in the postseason when they host the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers have an extensive regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history. While San Francisco leads the regular season series 47-26-2, New Orleans has captured eight of the last ten regular season meetings.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on local radio's WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on Compass Media with Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst). For Spanish language radio, tune in to KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM with Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline). Click here for full broadcast channel listings

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.