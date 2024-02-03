 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver A.T. Perry

Rookie became reliable option for quarterback Derek Carr down the stretch

Feb 03, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
A.T. PERRY 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry was the Saints' sixth round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. The 6-foot-5 wideout had high expectations of himself coming into his first year as a pro, and he exceeded what many would expect from a late-round player. Perry played in 10 games, and he totaled 12 receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns. His most underrated statistic, though, is his receiving first downs. Out of his 12 receptions, 10 of them resulted in a new set of downs for New Orleans (or a touchdown). Perry became a reliable target for quarterback Derek Carr due to his large frame and ability to haul in almost anything thrown his way. With an offseason under his belt, Perry will be looking to make another leap from Year 1 to Year 2.

BEST GAME OF A.T. PERRY'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

In the final game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, A.T. Perry had the best game of his young campaign. He finished with three receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns. This was Perry's first multi-touchdown game of his young career. An honorable mention for his best game would be one that Perry will probably remember forever: Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, where he scored his first NFL touchdown.

BEST QUOTE OF A.T. PERRY'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"Honestly I just stay focused throughout the whole week...Just me coming out, you know, staying focused. Making sure that I'm doing my assignment, and when the ball comes just make the most of the opportunity."

-A.T. Perry following 2 touchdown game

Photos: A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

