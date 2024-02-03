2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver A.T. Perry

A.T. PERRY 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry was the Saints' sixth round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. The 6-foot-5 wideout had high expectations of himself coming into his first year as a pro, and he exceeded what many would expect from a late-round player. Perry played in 10 games, and he totaled 12 receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns. His most underrated statistic, though, is his receiving first downs. Out of his 12 receptions, 10 of them resulted in a new set of downs for New Orleans (or a touchdown). Perry became a reliable target for quarterback Derek Carr due to his large frame and ability to haul in almost anything thrown his way. With an offseason under his belt, Perry will be looking to make another leap from Year 1 to Year 2.