Andersen Induction Highlights Hall of Fame Weekend

<span style="">He spent 13 years kicking for the New Orleans Saints, playing in the most games in franchise history and through his illustrious career, Morten Andersen, though he may have been wearing different uniforms, somehow was always still considered a Saint.

Friday at the Best Western Landmark Hotel in Metairie, the Saints and the Saints Hall of Fame Media Selection Committee recognized "The Great Dane," by inducting Andersen into the Saints Hall of Fame Museum. Long-time Saints public address announcer Jerry Romig received the Joe Gemelli Fleur De Lis award for his over four decades spent at the microphone for the Saints.

"New Orleans is a wonderful city, people are so nice, it is a great place to live and visit. This is where I started my career and I wished I could have spent my entire career here. The memories are timeless," said Andersen.

Ironically, Andersen chose his final head coach with the Saints, Jim Mora, to be his presenter. It was Mora who agreed with management to let Andersen leave after the 1994 season. "It was the biggest mistake I ever made. I wonder what dumb coach made that move?" joked Mora.

Andersen is the NFL's all-time leading scorer and a likely inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame in the future. He was received in very warm fashion by the packed house at the Landmark.

Romig got choked up during his acceptance speech. "I love calling the Saints games and it is my hope that I will do so until the day I die," said Romig.

Romig was presented by his son, Jay Romig, who has worked for the Saints for decades as well. Like his father, Jay also got choked up during his speech.