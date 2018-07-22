25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 4 - Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has spent just two seasons in the NFL but he's already made his mark in the record books.

Thomas' 196 catches in his first two seasons is the most for any receiver in the first two years of his NFL career which broke the NFL record set by Jarvis Landry. His 103 catches in 2017 broke the single-season catch record in Saints history, surpassing tight end Jimmy Graham (99).

"Everyone wants to see what I do next," Thomas said during organized team activities. "That's what makes it fun. That's what I live for, to be able to take that next step. Once the numbers line up at the end of the day, I feel like I'm going to be there with the best of them. That's the only thing I can control."

Fans will have the opportunity to see Thomas go against cornerback Marshon Lattimore in practice during New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. The Ohio State products have both become starters at their positions and compete with each other on a daily basis.

"Those are both competitive guys," Coach Sean Payton said. "They're young players, they're going with the ones, and so it's pretty normal to see six or seven plays each day where those two are working against each other. I think that competition helps them both. Obviously, it elevates their play."