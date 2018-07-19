Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 7 - Watching a night practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium

The Black and Gold will be coming Uptown for a night practice at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium

Jul 19, 2018 at 01:03 PM

Photos of the scrimmage during 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at Yulman Stadium on August 6, 2017.

The Black and Gold will be coming Uptown for a night practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium. On Sunday, Aug. 5, the New Orleans Saints will hold a 7 p.m. practice open to the public at Tulane's Yulman Stadium, a workout that will include a fan festival on-campus sponsored by Miller Lite, including fan activities, live music from the Bucktown All-Stars, food and drink available for purchase.

Parking for the practice will be available in Diboll Garage (located on Ben Weiner Drive) and on the Tulane campus in non-reserved spots. This will be the final Saints practice open to the public prior to them departing for Jacksonville for their preseason opener at the Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 9.

For more information on the free event, visit here.

Advertising