25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 7 - Watching a night practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium

The Black and Gold will be coming Uptown for a night practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium. On Sunday, Aug. 5, the New Orleans Saints will hold a 7 p.m. practice open to the public at Tulane's Yulman Stadium, a workout that will include a fan festival on-campus sponsored by Miller Lite, including fan activities, live music from the Bucktown All-Stars, food and drink available for purchase.

Parking for the practice will be available in Diboll Garage (located on Ben Weiner Drive) and on the Tulane campus in non-reserved spots. This will be the final Saints practice open to the public prior to them departing for Jacksonville for their preseason opener at the Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 9.