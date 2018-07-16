Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

25 reasons to get excited about 2018 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon: No. 10 - The rookie class

Saints selected seven players in 2018 draft

Jul 16, 2018 at 10:07 AM

The New Orleans Saints added seven rookies in the 2018 NFL Draft: defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, tackle Rick Leonard, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, defensive back Kamrin Moore, running back Boston Scott and center Will Clapp.

"They've had a week of lifting/conditioning (followed by the OTAs). They're behind and we talk to them about it," Saints Coach Sean Payton said earlier this summer, "They're behind physically a lot of them are just from the schedule they were on prior to the combine and then mentally, so it doesn't happen overnight, but you're looking for them to learn the splits, to understand the coverages, to understand the calls and to get in their playbooks and really dive into what we're doing."

Fans can keep an eye out for the rookies during New Orleans Saints Training Camp beginning on July 26. The first open practice is Saturday, July 28. Sign up to the Saints wait list to get early access to training camp tickets.

Defensive End Marcus Davenport - #92
In 2017, he was tabbed 2017 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and a first team All-Conference selection. He posted 55 tackles and set University of Texas at San Antonio school records with 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight QB hurries, with four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble return touchdown.

Wide Receiver Tre'Quan Smith - #10
Named All-American American Athletic Conference in 2017 and is third in all-time receiving yards (2,748) and touchdowns (22) at Central Florida, ranks second in career 100-yard games, averaged 19.8 yards per catch, the fifth best in a season in UCF history, and was named to the 2016-17 American All-Academic team.

Tackle Rick Leonard - #73
Played four years at Florida State, two years at defensive end and his final two years at right tackle. He was the team's starting right tackle for all 13 games of the 2017 season.

Defensive back Natrell Jamerson - #27d
Jamerson moved to safety in his senior season at Wisconsin and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by posting 51 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a score), and 10 pass breakups.

Defensive back Kamrin Moore - #39
In his final season at Boston College, Moore played in 10 games and had 50 tackles, two for a loss, and nine pass break-ups. In Moore's freshman year at Boston College he played in all 13 games and had 22 tackles and four pass break-ups.

Running back Boston Scott - #38o
A Louisiana native, Scott rushed for 1,047 yards on 183 carries in his last season at Louisiana Tech. He also collected 20 catches for 181 yards (9.05 yards/catch) and a touchdown. He earned All Conference USA Honorable Mention honors as a senior.

Center Will Clapp - #64
Clapp was born and raised in New Orleans and graduated from Brother Martin High School before playing at LSU where he was a three-year starter. Clapp paved the way for three 1,000-yard rushers: Leonard Fournette in 2015, Derrius Guice in 2016 and 2017.

