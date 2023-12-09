New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina | 2023 NFL Week 14

After three consecutive losses, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) desperately need a get-right game. But no assumptions can be made even with the Saints set to play Carolina (1-11) on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The work has to be done, and here is some of the work that must be done if the Saints are to remain in second place behind Atlanta in the NFC South Division, or climb into a three-way tie for first with the Falcons and Tampa Bay, who play each other Sunday.

1. GET IN GEAR: The Saints' slow start dilemma really has gotten out of hand, culminating with the team's 21-0 deficit to Detroit less than halfway through the first quarter in the last game. There have been proposed solutions but nothing has taken hold for New Orleans, which for the better part of seven consecutive games hasn't been able to get off the field on defense and hasn't been able to match opponents' scoring on offense for most, if not all, of the first half. Missed tackles and poor gap integrity plagued the run defense early against the Lions, as the Saints again spent too much precious time feeling out an opposing offense. And turnovers, penalties and mental errors have been all-too-familiar companions for the offense. If New Orleans can get out of its own way success probably wouldn't be far behind.