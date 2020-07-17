2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Special teams

An 11-year veteran, Thomas Morstead was the club's fifth-round draft choice (164th overall in 2009) from Southern Methodist. Spending all 11 seasons with New Orleans, Morstead has a gross average of 46.9 on 630 punts with a 41.6 net and 228 punts inside the 20-yard line. During the 2019 season, Morstead ranked fifth in the NFL in net punting average (43.1), and he has the second-highest career net punting average in NFL history. During his rookie season, the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV. Morstead, quarterback Drew Brees and safety Malcolm Jenkins are the only three players on the roster who were on the Super Bowl team. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is eighth on the Saints all-time games played list (174).