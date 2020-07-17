Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2020 New Orleans Saints position breakdown: Special teams

Saints sign undrafted punter following the 2020 NFL Draft

2020 New Orleans Saints special teams breakdown

No.
6
CP-Thomas-Morstead-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Thomas Morstead - punter
Veteran enters his 12th season in the NFL

An 11-year veteran, Thomas Morstead was the club's fifth-round draft choice (164th overall in 2009) from Southern Methodist. Spending all 11 seasons with New Orleans, Morstead has a gross average of 46.9 on 630 punts with a 41.6 net and 228 punts inside the 20-yard line. During the 2019 season, Morstead ranked fifth in the NFL in net punting average (43.1), and he has the second-highest career net punting average in NFL history. During his rookie season, the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV. Morstead, quarterback Drew Brees and safety Malcolm Jenkins are the only three players on the roster who were on the Super Bowl team. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is eighth on the Saints all-time games played list (174).

No.
3
CP-Wil-Lutz-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Wil Lutz - kicker
Lutz enters his fifth season with the Black and Gold

Kicker Wil Lutz had a breakout season in 2019, drilling a franchise-record 32 field goals and he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. The 5-foot-11, 184-pounder has a 87.5 accuracy rate which is the highest in Saints history. Lutz has played four seasons with the club, recording 553 career points, which ranks third in club record books and his 119 field goals fourth. Lutz has also helped New Orleans win the field position game on kickoffs with 245 career touchbacks, including a career-high 74 in 2019. He will enter his fifth season with the Black and Gold.

No.
11
CP-Deonte-Harris-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Deonte Harris - return specialist
A bright future awaits an undrafted second-year star

Mentioned in the wide receiver breakdown, Deonte Harris will also serve a huge role in the return game. The speedy 5-foot-6, 170-pounder returned 36 punts for 338 yards (9.4 avg.) with a 53-yard touchdown and also brought back 24 kickoffs for 644 yards (26.8 avg.) and was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro, selected to the Pro Bowl and was a consensus All-Rookie selection.

No.
49
CP-Zach-Wood-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Zach Wood - long snapper
Wood's consistency earns him another year with the Saints

Originally signed as a free agent by the Saints prior to the 2017 season opener, Zach Wood has provided consistency since his arrival. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound long snapper played in all 16 regular season games and the wild card game in 2019. Wood will return for his fourth campaign with New Orleans.

No.
34
CP-Justin-Hardee-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Justin Hardee Sr. - defensive back
Hardee continues to show dominance in special teams

Former Illinois wideout Justin Hardee transitioned to defensive back after joining the Saints practice squad prior to the 2017 season. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has developed into a special teams ace for the club. Hardee has appeared in 46 regular-season games over the past three seasons, posting 15 solo tackles, one 77-yard interception return, two passes defended, and a team-leading 24 special teams stops. Hardee will enter his fourth season with New Orleans continuing to be a significant special teams contributor.

No.
48
CP-JT-Gray-Positional-Breakdown-2020
J.T. Gray - defensive back
Gray looks to build off first two season with the club

Defensive back J.T. Gray joined the club after the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2019, Gray played in all 16 regular season games and posted team-high and career-high 16 special teams tackles, one blocked punt, one coverage fumble recovery, and one defensive tackle. The 6-foot, 202-pounder was selected Associated Press second-team All-Pro. Gray enters his third season with the Black and Gold and looks to be a key contributor in special teams.

No.
4
CP-Blake-Gillikin-Positional-Breakdown-2020
Blake Gillikin - punter
Gillikin enters first season in the league

Punter Blake Gillikin was signed following the 2020 NFL Draft. Gillikin is tied for No. 2 on Penn State's career punting average charts and landed 53 career punts downed inside the opponent's 10-yard line. Gillikin will enter his first season in the NFL come training camp.

Photos: Best of Wil Lutz from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz from the 2019 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_1
1 / 15
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_4
2 / 15
Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.
3 / 15

Check out the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

TeBates/New Orleans Saints
Saints players prepare for their Week 5 division battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome
4 / 15

Saints players prepare for their Week 5 division battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.
5 / 15

Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
6 / 15

7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Photo-Saints-Rams-2019-Week-2-Game-Action-Slack-22
7 / 15
JOHN MCGILLEN/JOHN E MCGILLEN PHOTOGRAPHY LLC
Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.
8 / 15

Game action photos of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2019 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_3
9 / 15
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_5
10 / 15
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_8
11 / 15
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_6
12 / 15
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
13 / 15

Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_7
14 / 15
Gallery_Wil_Lutz_Best_of_2019_Photos_2
15 / 15

